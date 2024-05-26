Hudson Value Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $38.54. 14,375,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,521,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

