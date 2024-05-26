Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $48.32. 71,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,286. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

