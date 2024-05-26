Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Knife River comprises about 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Knife River worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Knife River by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the third quarter worth $222,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the third quarter valued at $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Knife River by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Knife River by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE KNF traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. 430,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,916. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($516.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNF. Wolfe Research started coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Knife River

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.