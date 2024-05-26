Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.17. 1,319,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.36 and its 200-day moving average is $230.87. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $163.26 and a 12-month high of $280.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

