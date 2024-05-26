Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,553. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

