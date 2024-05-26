Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,216,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Markel Group by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,745,000 after buying an additional 41,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 109.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,002,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 104.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,082,000 after buying an additional 26,418 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,618.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,530.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,466.66. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

