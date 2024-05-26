Hudson Value Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $910,737.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,147.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $910,737.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,147.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,911 shares of company stock worth $974,710. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.01. The company had a trading volume of 888,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,264. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

