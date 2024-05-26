Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.39.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $349.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

