iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$459,713.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.94, for a total value of C$459,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,971.30.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.01, for a total transaction of C$460,036.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG opened at C$92.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17. The company has a market cap of C$9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.16. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$94.25.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.72.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

