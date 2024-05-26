ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. ICON has a total market cap of $223.24 million and $2.84 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 997,477,564 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 997,453,808.1721089 with 997,453,806.5802212 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.226628 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,195,680.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.