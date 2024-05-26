Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Insider Purchases $76,732.02 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) insider Kirsten F. Newquist bought 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $76,732.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Identiv Stock Up 1.2 %

Identiv stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Identiv by 148.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Identiv by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

