Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 28.1 %

Shares of ISSC opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

