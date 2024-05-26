Insider Buying: Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Tese acquired 5,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent Tese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vincent Tese acquired 1,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $8,240.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 26.27 and a quick ratio of 26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after buying an additional 14,484,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

