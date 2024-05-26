Insider Buying: Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Buys £5,993.88 in Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Surkovic acquired 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,993.88 ($7,618.05).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IEM opened at GBX 396 ($5.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Impax Environmental Markets has a one year low of GBX 331.13 ($4.21) and a one year high of GBX 421.50 ($5.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 384.91.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

