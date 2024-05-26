Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Purchases $31,417.44 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,417.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,453,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,664,620.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,105 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,945.55.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,765 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,169.60.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,668.62.

On Friday, March 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,666 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,634.16.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 86.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 327,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 151,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $79,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

