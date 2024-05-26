Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires $199,988.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 3rd, Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50.

SOFI opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 962.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 657,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,340,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

