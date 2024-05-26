Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells $2,146,866.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AAON Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

