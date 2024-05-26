Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells $2,658,806.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total value of $2,658,806.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.31 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,479,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $266,807,000 after purchasing an additional 97,618 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 79.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 991,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $178,878,000 after buying an additional 439,787 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 334,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,420,000 after buying an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

