Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Sells $489,753.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.31 and a 1-year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

