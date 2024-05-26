Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 1,291 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,291 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $407,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $407,710.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $306.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $329.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

