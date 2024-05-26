Insider Selling: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Sells 200 Shares of Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 200 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.80, for a total value of C$13,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$45,928.40.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Songlin Ye sold 900 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.33, for a total value of C$58,797.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Songlin Ye bought 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total value of C$20,160.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$18,750.00.

Shares of CVE:BQE traded down C$1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.08. BQE Water Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.00.

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.01 million for the quarter. BQE Water had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 14.63%.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

