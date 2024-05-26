Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Major Shareholder Sells $57,087.80 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $57,087.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,216,324.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Till Hufnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 64.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Criteo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Criteo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

