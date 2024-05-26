Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $8,718,000.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $49.57.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $1,049,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in DraftKings by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 38.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 258,111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in DraftKings by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 791,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $2,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

