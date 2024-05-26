Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Director Sells $320,450.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

