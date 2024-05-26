Insider Selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $604,056.81 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of OC stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $181.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.45.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
