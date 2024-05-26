Insider Selling: Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Sells 31,638 Shares of Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Darren Fisher sold 31,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total value of £24,677.64 ($31,364.57).

Reach Price Performance

Shares of LON:RCH opened at GBX 79.30 ($1.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Reach plc has a 12 month low of GBX 58.47 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.25 ($1.11).

Get Reach alerts:

Reach Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Reach’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

See Also

