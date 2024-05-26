Insider Selling: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$118,000.20 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20.

RCH stock opened at C$39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.90. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$38.11 and a 52-week high of C$48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.07). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of C$406.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.7984425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

