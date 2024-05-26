Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,601,121.04 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615,347 shares in the company, valued at $137,407,541.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $729,082.96.

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE USAC opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAC

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 35.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.