Insight Holdings Group LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,000. Atlassian accounts for approximately 0.6% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,845,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total value of $1,687,674.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,816,510.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,608 shares of company stock valued at $57,924,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.86. 1,928,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,420. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $156.44 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.