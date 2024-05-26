Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stake Lessened by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,781 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $110,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $158.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,457. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.76.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.53.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,141 shares of company stock worth $13,397,203. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

