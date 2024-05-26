Intech Investment Management LLC Has $63.81 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.9% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $63,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

