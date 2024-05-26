Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 121.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after acquiring an additional 409,810 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after acquiring an additional 364,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $24,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.