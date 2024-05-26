Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock traded up $19.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,350.31. The company had a trading volume of 136,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,096. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $768.23 and a twelve month high of $1,350.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,252.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,124.54. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 40,203 shares worth $49,550,425. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

