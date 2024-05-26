Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,066 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 22,918 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 186,432 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. 7,773,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

