Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 25,112 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 0.8% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $52,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,042,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.74.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.81 and a 200-day moving average of $256.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

