Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,047 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $21,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $48,291,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after buying an additional 1,458,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after buying an additional 1,445,045 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.9 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 13,605,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,082. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

