Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $35,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.20. The stock had a trading volume of 248,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

