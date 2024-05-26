Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 32,497 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,497 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $79.29. 598,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,687. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

