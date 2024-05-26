Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,473 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,080. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

