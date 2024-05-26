IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 390

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 390 ($4.96) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday.

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.55) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 281.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 358.50 ($4.56). The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,386.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

