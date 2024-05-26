Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,168. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

