Internet Computer Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and $57.19 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.07 or 0.00017565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00053540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,925,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,304,637 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

