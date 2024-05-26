Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.063-3.099 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $679.41.

INTU opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

