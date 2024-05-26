Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.790-16.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2 billion-$16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.1 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.850 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $606.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.43. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.