Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.79.

Get Invesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

Invesco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $61,795,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $59,713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,163,000 after buying an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $41,475,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.