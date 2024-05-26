Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

RSP traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $165.94. 3,252,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

