IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Hits $733.01 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $733.01 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001715 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

