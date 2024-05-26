Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,937 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $80.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 121.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

