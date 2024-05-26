iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Lowered by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

