iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.70. 927,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,157. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.34.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

